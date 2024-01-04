GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNOU opens admission for B Ed Special Education

January 04, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Open University has released the online application form and prospectus for B.Ed special education degree programme for 2024. The last date to apply is Jan 20. Aspirants may download the applications from https://tnou.ac.in/prospectus-bed.php.  

For further details contact 044-24306617. The University began offering the programme in 2008 and is one of the two universities in south India offering course through distance learning mode. The programme, approved by the University Grants Commission and the Rehabilitation Council of India, is equivalent to B.Ed (General) degree, according to a G.O. by the State government.

TNOU conducts the programme through government and RCI approved learner support centres across the State.

Related Topics

higher education / education for special children / online

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.