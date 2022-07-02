TNOU opens admission for 2022-23 academic year

The Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU) has started admissions for its undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic year 2022-2023 on Thursday.

Details on admission, eligibility and fee structure are available on www.tnou.ac.in. Candidates may approach the nearest government arts and science college or the regional centres of the TNOU in Chennai, Villupuram, Dharmapuri, Coimbatore, Madurai, the Nilgiris, Tirunelveli, Tiruchi, Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Sivaganga and Mayiladuthurai.

The admission counter will be open through the week, according to a notification from the University.

Applicants may also contact: The Director, (Admissions), Tamil Nadu Open University. Ph 044-24306664/15. Mobile: 9345913378; e mail: tnouadmission@gmail.com.