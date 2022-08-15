TNOU honours ICH doctors, staff

Tamil Nadu Open University honoured doctors, nurses, paramedical and sanitation workers of the Institute of Child Health, Egmore, recently.

The COVID-19 warriors and frontline workers were felicitated at an event held at the Institute on Saturday as part of the completion of 75 years of Independence.

TNOU Registrar K. Rathnakumar and Director of School of Social Sciences M.V. Sudhakaran participated. Institute director S. Ezhilarasi was present. The award-winners shared their experiences during the pandemic.