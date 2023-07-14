Fisheries varsity hopes to revive B.Tech Nautical Technology course

July 14, 2023 02:14 am | Updated 02:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University may relaunch the B Tech Nautical Technology course that it suspended three years ago.

The TNJFU was only the second institution in the country to offer the course, Cochin University of Science and Technology being the other.

“The programme was started with the aim of developing the deep-sea fishing project that the Central government is keen on. Our fishermen do not have skills to manage deep sea fishing vessels. The course aimed to create professionally qualified persons trained in the rigours of going into deep sea,” said S. Felix, former Vice-Chancellor.

It was launched in the University’s Thoothoor centre in Kanyakumari district as it had fishermen adept in managing deep sea vessels.

University V-C G. Sugumar said the programme was structured so that graduates could opt to join Merchant Navy as well. It did not have the Directorate General Shipping’s approval. Also, since the University lacked basic laboratory and training facilities the course had to be suspended.

Recently DG Shipping and the Marine Mercantile department completed their inspection and approval is awaited, he added. The facilities needed for the course were established in Ramanathapuram and Thoothookudi. “Once we get approval, we will be able to offer the courses in a sustained manner,” he added.

The University has integrated the B Voc aquatic animal health management course with B Tech Industrial Aquatic Technology. More seats have been added to the course and aquatic animal health aspects were included so that “it becomes robust, and students will be in a better position to get jobs, become consultants, or lab technicians,” he said.

The seats from self-financing BFSc course offered in Myladi in Kanyakumari district with just one classroom and lab were included in the regular programme and students are admitted under SF category, he said.

“Now we are improving our infrastructure of hostel and labs. We have represented to the govt to develop a college in the district, and it is under consideration,” Mr. Sugumar added.