TNIHPL signs MoU with Tata Power Solar for 500 beds at Gangaikondan SIPCOT housing facility

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Tamil Nadu Industrial Housing Pvt. Ltd. (TNIHPL) and Tata Power Solar Ltd. (TPSL) for the allocation of 500 beds in an industrial housing facility at SIPCOT Industrial Park at Gangaikondan in Tirunelveli district.

The MoU was signed and exchanged in the presence of Minister for Industries, Investment Promotions & Commerce T.R.B. Rajaa in the Secretariat in Chennai on Thursday (September 19, 2024).

This facility would have a built-up area of 1,20,398 sq. ft., with 145 rooms for 870 beds with amenities, furniture, kitchen and dining facilities, outdoor play area, workers room, recreation halls on each floor, laundry rooms, drying area, medical room, among others.

TNIHPL is an SPV formed jointly with SIPCOT, TNIFMC, and TIDEL to provide safe, secure, and affordable housing facilities for industrial workers at SIPCOT Industrial Parks.

TNIHPL is developing five industrial housing facilities within SIPCOT Industrial Parks – Siruseri, Gangaikondan, Shoolagiri, Irungattukottai, and Cheyyar – with a total capacity of 4,414 beds at a total cost of ₹204.54 crore, an official release said.

The Minister had earlier announced that an industrial housing facility would be established at SIPCOT Industrial Park, Gangaikondan, at an estimated cost of ₹50 crore to accommodate 1,500 employees.

