TNHB to construct 570 residential units in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Housing Board government will construct 570 residential units at Nerkundram at ₹419.56 crore and 92 residential units at ₹55.40 crore in Chennai, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam announced in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Mr. Panneerselvam also announced that 286 plots in Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, 135 plots in Vellore and Namakkal, 277 plots in Salem, Krishnagiri, 425 plots in Thatthaneri, Ellis Nagar, Uchhapatti in Madurai district, 2,102 plots in Coimbatore district, 978 in Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari will be upgraded by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board.

The Deputy Chief Minister also announced that TNHB will construct shopping complexes at Besant Nagar, Tiruvanmiyur and CIT Nagar in Chennai at ₹139 crore, and a shopping complex will be constructed in Kurichi in Coimbatore at ₹13.74 crore.

He also announced that treasuries will be set up in the five newly created districts in the State, training for audit committees, formulation of new policies by a committee to strengthen audit standards.

Mr. Panneerselvam announced that the vehicle parking facility opposite the State Secretariat that are used by the Secretariat staff and visitors will be upgraded. He also said that a census of Tamilians living abroad will be undertaken.

He announced that the compensation being provided to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees living in camps in the State, in case of any unnatural deaths, will be enhanced to ₹50,000; funding will be provided for self-help groups being run by the refugees.