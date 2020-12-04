TNHB to build 570 flats for officials, judicial officers

CHENNAI

04 December 2020 01:38 IST

1,016 multi-storey apartments have already been built in Nerkundram

After the special housing scheme for officers of the All India Services and others at Nerkundram, where 1,016 multi-storey apartments were built, the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) will build 570 more flats in Phase-II to accommodate State government officials and judicial officers.

In a recent Government Order, the government accepted the proposal of the TNHB Managing Director and approved the construction of the 570 houses (228 HIG and 342 MIG flats) under the Own Your Housing Scheme on the site adjacent to Phase-1 at Nerkundram, a 17-acre land located about 1 km from the Koyambedu market.

After certain issues cropped up, a couple of amendments were made to the present scheme. The condition that the allottees should not sell the houses for a minimum of five years from the date of allotment has been modified to a minimum of 10 years from the date of handing over of the flats.

While applicants who had already availed themselves of the benefit of allotment under the Government Discretionary Quota (GDQ) within the respective corporation limits were not considered for allotment under the existing guidelines, the government amended the norm by stating that beneficiaries (of the GDQ) under any scheme of the TNHB would not be eligible for the new scheme.

The allotment process would be made online and government servant/spouse/dependent children of the applicant who have already availed themselves of house allotment by the TNHB would not be considered. In Phase-II, the allotment would be made for State officials, including judicial department officers, the G.O. said.