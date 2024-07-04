TNHB plans to complete construction of more than 3,000 units by 2025

The Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) will complete the construction and development of more than 3,000 residential and commercial units and layouts under various schemes by the end of 2025.

According to the policy note of the Housing and Urban Development Department for the financial year 2024-25, the TNHB is involved in construction as well as area development projects at various places. Under the Self-Finance Scheme, in which allottees have to pay in advance the cost of the flats, the TNHB is executing eight projects in Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Tiruchi, for different income groups.

A total of 2,385 units are under construction for low-, middle-, and high-income groups at a cost of ₹886 crore. Of the eight ongoing projects, the TNHB is likely to complete six by 2025. Similarly, 592 units are under construction for residential and commercial purposes at Arumbakkam, Ashok Nagar, K.K. Nagar, and Besant Nagar in Chennai, and in Erode district, at a cost of ₹624.18 crore.

Further, the TNHB, under its Area Development Scheme, has been creating layouts on its land with roads, streetlights, water supply and sewer lines. These residential and commercial plots are sold to members of the public by draw of lots or through auction. The completed projects are handed over to the local bodies for maintenance. The TNHB will complete 779 units in Chennai, Vellore, and Thiruvallur districts by next year.