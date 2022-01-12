T.N.government notifies rules for preparing regional plans

Regional Planning Authority will prepare a land and building-use map within 18 months of its constitution

The Tamil Nadu government has notified the Regional Plan (Preparation, Publication and Sanction) Rules, 2021, under the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971.

According to the notification, within 18 months of the constitution of the Regional Planning Authority (RPA), it should prepare a land and building-use map for the regional planning area and for the different parts of the regional area.

Within two years of the preparation of the land and building-use map, the RPA should prepare a draft regional plan for the regional planning area in consultation with the development and local planning authorities.

Draft plan

The draft regional plan would have the location of the region, its historic evolution, topography, geology and geomorphology, hydrology (surface and ground water), climate, administrative profile, functional areas and the ratio of urban and rural development, among others. It would also have the extent of use of land for residential, industrial, commercial, agricultural and recreational purpose or as forest or for mineral exploitation, and tentative land requirement projections from various sectors for various zones.

On receiving the draft regional plan from the RPA through the Director, the government will either give its consent or direct the RPA to make modifications in the regional plan. After the draft is published and objections and suggestions are received and issues are sorted out, it will be notified in the Gazette of Tamil Nadu.