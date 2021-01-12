TNGDA seeks opinion on COVID-19 vaccine safety, to issue advisory on Jan 14

The TN Government Doctors Association said some doctors had expressed concerns over the safety and efficacy of the vaccines

With some doctors expressing concerns over the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine and expressing their unwillingness to vaccinate, the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) has sought the opinion of independent specialists on the safety, efficacy and choice of vaccines offered and will issue an advisory for its members, based on the reports.

With the vaccination against COVID-19 for healthcare professionals and workers set to begin soon, TNGDA has sent a circular to all State Executive Committee (EC) members of the association. TNGDA said the government of India has announced the starting of vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 and has permitted two vaccines for use. The government has planned to launch the vaccination drive with two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The Centre had announced the start of vaccination for healthcare professionals from January 16.

“In this situation, some of the doctors and other frontline workers have expressed concern on the safety of the vaccine supplied and if they have a choice. Some doctors have expressed unwillingness to vaccinate themselves for the fear of serious complications vis-a-vis the disease (infectivity and mortality)”, the association said in the circular.

Due to the queries raised and the doubts prevailing among sections of doctors, TNGDA has sought an opinion from three independent top specialists on the safety, efficacy and choice of vaccines offered in two days -- by January 13. It will issue an advisory for its members and other stakeholders based on those reports after the scheduled TNGDA emergency executive committee meeting on January 14.

“We will finalise the advisory on January 14. It will mostly be on the type of vaccine to be preferred and who should take it. It is mostly surrounding the safety aspect,” an office bearer said.