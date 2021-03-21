TNGDA opposes diversion of doctors for COVID-19 duty to Chennai, threatens agitation

In a letter to the Health Secretary, the association opposed the “inhumane” diversion of doctors to Chennai for COVID-19 duties and asked all medical officers to continue from their present stations.

With the Health Department diverting doctors to Chennai for COVID-19 work, the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) has vehemently opposed the move and decided to boycott the orders and go on a flash agitation, if forced.

In an emergency meeting convened on March 20, TNGDA State Executive Committee discussed the COVID-19 diversions of medical officers to Chennai and passed a number of resolutions including a warning of going on a flash agitation. In a letter to the Health Secretary, the association opposed the “inhumane” diversion of doctors to Chennai for COVID-19 duties and asked all medical officers to continue from their present stations.

“Government doctors are already exhausted due to COVID-19 work since the past one year. Ever since normal activities resumed at government hospitals, the crowds have increased to more than pre-COVID times. Cases have piled up and our workload is high. We need to take precautions too,” K. Senthil, president of TNGDA, said.

Expressing disappointment, Mr. Senthil said the government was “exploiting” government doctors. “We have had no benefits. The government has not fulfilled its announcements for doctors on COVID-19 duty. Let the department divert doctors of Indian system of medicine and also involve private medical college hospitals and private hospitals,” he said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Chennai were not high enough now to warrant the diversion, he said. “Last year, doctors diverted to the city when the cases were high worked for three months.”

TNGDA suggested that only those doctors — of any cadre, belonging to any health directorate and postgraduate course — who are willing should be diverted. Those who are willing can accept the diversion through proper channels and through TNGDA office bearers, the letter said.

Dr. Senthil said although counselling for promotions and transfers were held, orders were not issued citing the reason of Assembly elections. “Counselling is a routine activity and the government should have sought permission from the Election Commission to issue the orders. This is administrative delay and if they can divert doctors, why not issue these orders,” he asked.