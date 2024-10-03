GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TNGCTA urges State govt. not to appoint bureaucrats to Director of Collegiate Education post

On Wednesday, the government announced that E. Sundaravalli, an IAS officer, would replace S. Karmegam, also an IAS officer, who had been holding the post of DCE for nearly a year

Published - October 03, 2024 05:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers Association (TNGCTA) has appealed to the State government to appoint a senior professor to the post of Director of Collegiate Education (DCE) as was the convention until recently. 

The association was referring to the appointment of bureaucrats to the position of late. On Wednesday (October 2, 2024), the government announced that E. Sundaravalli, an IAS officer, would replace S. Karmegam, also an IAS officer, who has been holding the post of DCE for nearly a year. 

The appointment of an IAS officer “is really shocking and disheartening to all the teaching fraternity,” said a statement from the TNGCTA. It appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin “to necessitate earliest action and restore the rights and privileges” of college teachers. 

The government college teachers also wanted the Higher Education Minister Govi. Chezhian to call TNGCTA office-bearers for a discussion on their “longstanding, genuine demands”.

The president of the association David Livingston said they had approached the then Higher Education Secretary A. Karthik in January when Mr. Karmegam was posted as DCE. “At that time, the secretary assured us that the model code of conduct was in place. When it is lifted, a professor will be appointed, he told us,” Mr. Livingston said.

The DCE appointment is the highest honour in government service for college professors. Also, with their experience, they would know the nuances of administration issues in colleges, he pointed out.

Published - October 03, 2024 05:32 pm IST

