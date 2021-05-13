Tamil Nadu

TNGCTA to donate a day’s salary

The Tamil Nadu Government Teachers’ Association has decided to donate a day’s salary towards Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. In a letter to the CM, Association general secretary R. Dhamotharan said as many as five teachers had lost their life to the infection in the past year.

