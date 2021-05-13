The Tamil Nadu Government Teachers’ Association has decided to donate a day’s salary towards Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. In a letter to the CM, Association general secretary R. Dhamotharan said as many as five teachers had lost their life to the infection in the past year.
TNGCTA to donate a day’s salary
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI
May 13, 2021
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI ,
May 13, 2021 04:37 IST
