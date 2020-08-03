Tamil Nadu

TNFRS holds painting competition for students

Initiative was aimed at creating awareness about COVID-19 among school students

In a bid to create awareness about COVID-19 among school students, the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) organised a painting competition for school students across the State recently.

The competition, for students under 10-years of age and above 10-years age, was held at Coimbatore, Trichy, Madurai, Vellore and Chennai. The winners took part in the State-level competition. C. Sylendra Babu, director, TNFRS, gave away the awards.

In the below-10 age category, M. S. Pranav from Velammal Matriculation, Mogappair. won the first prize and the second prize was for M. Poorvisha of SBOA, Anna Nagar. “Those from Chennai were awarded directly by the director and others were felicitated online. Mr. Sylendra Babu also interacted with them,” said an TNFRS officer.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 3, 2020 2:48:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tnfrs-holds-painting-competition-for-students/article32258438.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY