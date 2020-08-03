TNFRS holds painting competition for students

In a bid to create awareness about COVID-19 among school students, the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) organised a painting competition for school students across the State recently.

The competition, for students under 10-years of age and above 10-years age, was held at Coimbatore, Trichy, Madurai, Vellore and Chennai. The winners took part in the State-level competition. C. Sylendra Babu, director, TNFRS, gave away the awards.

In the below-10 age category, M. S. Pranav from Velammal Matriculation, Mogappair. won the first prize and the second prize was for M. Poorvisha of SBOA, Anna Nagar. “Those from Chennai were awarded directly by the director and others were felicitated online. Mr. Sylendra Babu also interacted with them,” said an TNFRS officer.