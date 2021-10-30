TNFRS gears up for Deepavali

Fire control rooms to function round-the clock: Official

Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) department has kept ready 1,200 personnel and over 60 fire tenders in the city to attend to emergency calls during Deepavali.

A senior officer of the TNFRS said, “Over 6000 no-objection certificates were issued to set up temporary firecracker shops in the State. There will be over 700 shops in the city. Fire control rooms will function round-the-clock as usual.”

N. Priya Ravichandran, Joint Director of the TNFRS, said, “We have asked personnel in 42 fire stations to be ready with fire tenders and water lorries to handle any emergency during Deepavali. Additional deployment from other districts will also be done this time. About 66 areas were identified as fire-prone.”

Accident-free Deepavali

The TNFRS personnel also launched an awareness campaign, stressing accident-free Deepavali. They highlighted the importance of fire safety, emergency evacuation and COVID-19 norms.