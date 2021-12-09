TNERC warns Tangedco engineers

Regulator asks power utility not to charge consumers for transformers

Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has directed Tangedco to communicate the circular instructing all the field engineers to strictly follow its order that the power utility should bear the cost of distribution transformers, with associated equipment, and not charge the consumers for the same. It warned of proceeding under Section 146 of the Electricity Act, which provides imprisonment or fine, in case of any violation.

Its observation came in suo motu proceedings initiated based on a complaint from a consumer organisation Coimbatore Consumer Cause, which had said that despite repeated orders of the Electricity Ombudsman and TNERC, the Tangedco continued to collect charges from consumers.

In case of non-compliance, Section 146 provides for imprisonment for a term which may extend to three months or with fine which extend to one lakh rupees or both. It provides for additional fine of ₹5,000 a day during which the failure continues after conviction of the first such offence.

The TNERC directed Tangedco to file an affidavit containing details of refund of the extension charges to be made which were collected from the consumers and copy of the circular issued to all the field engineers and adjourned the case to December 21 for hearing.