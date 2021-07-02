TNERC strikes down Tangedco’s demand notice

Regulator cites lockdown when there was no generation

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has set aside demand notices totalling ₹6.7 crore issued by Tangedco to captive power companies towards open access charges during the lockdown between March and May 2020.

OPG Power Generation Pvt. Ltd., OPG Energy Pvt. Ltd., Suryadev Alloys and Power Pvt. Ltd., Sree Rengaraj Ispat Industries Ltd., ARS Energy Private Ltd. and TCP Ltd. had moved separate petitions against Tangedco’s demand notice stating that they had paid the amount under protest.

No generation

These private companies are captive power producers, who supply the excess power to the grid.

The Commission took the stand since there was no generation or transmission of electricity by these companies in view of the nationwide lockdown and Tangedco’s transmission and distribution infrastructure had not been utilised by the power generators during the period. It directed Tangedco to recalculate and refund the excess amount collected as applicable in individual cases.