TNERC strikes down Tangedco’s ₹2.73 crore demand notice

CHENNAI

12 July 2021 01:33 IST

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has set aside demand notice totalling about ₹2.73 crore issued by Tangedco to Arkay Energy (Rameswaram) Limited during the lockdown period last year.

The impugned demand letter dated May 6, 2020 levying a sum of ₹1.34 crore as dues payable for open access charges for April 2020 is quashed. There was a force majeure condition as notified by Central and State governments during the period and there was no utilisation of Tangedco’s transmission and distribution infrastructure, it said.

TNERC set aside the Tangedco’s demand letter dated April 4, levying a sum of about ₹1.39 crore as charges for March 2020. Recently, the state power regulator had quashed demand notices totalling ₹6.7 crore issued by Tangedco to captive power companies towards open access charges during the lockdown between March and May 2020.

