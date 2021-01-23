TNERC rejects developers’ plea on norms requiring earmarking of land for substations

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has rejected a plea by The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), Chennai over norms that require earmarking space for the establishment of a substation, where the total area of the buildings exceed 30,000 square meters or the power load exceeds 5 Mega Volt Amp (MVA).

An amendment was made to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Distribution Code effective January 29, 2020.

CREDAI, Chennai had moved a clarificatory petition before the TNERC over the norms. Its petition sought that the amendment be made prospective, and not retrospective.

CREDAI also called for the conditions requiring earmarking of space for the establishment of sub-stations to be changed — as where the total area of the buildings exceed 30,000 square meters and the power load exceeds 5 Mega Volt Amp (MVA), instead of either one condition.

With regards to the plea on the amendment to be implemented prospectively, the TNERC noted that Tangedco has already issued a clarificatory order which gives effect to the amendment to the applicants who obtained planning permission only after the date of the Gazette notification. The calrificatory order is fair, logical and reasonable, the TNERC noted, and said it saw no grounds to interfere with it.

Regarding the other plea of CREDAI, the TNERC said the purpose of the amendment was to broaden the avenue to facilitate securing land, which is a prerequisite for the establishment of a substation to ensure timely release of service connections to the applicant, besides ensuring quality supply of voltage profile and electrical safety.

“This being the purpose, in order to make either of the 5MVA demand criteria or 30,000 square metre area criteria for establishment of the substation, the suitable revision was incorporated in the amendment. Usage of ‘and’ in place of ‘or’ would not only defeat the very purpose of the amendment but even weaken the existing criteria vitiating the object of the amendment itself,” it noted.

The TNERC also observed that the growth of housing industry is synonymous with consistent development of innumerable projects in every nook and corner of metro cities, all requiring electricity in large magnitudes of MVA.

It may not be practically possible for any licensee to find and secure land in a suitable place and erect a feeding HT line and substation for every individual housing project in the absence of supplementary support by developers who are going to be the ultimate beneficiaries, it added.