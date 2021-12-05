TNERC issues notice to Tangedco after complaint

CHENNAI

05 December 2021 01:12 IST

A consumer activist had petitioned the regulator

Following a complaint from a consumer organisation, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has issued notice to Tangedco for not complying with a regulation that the power utility should bear the cost of distribution transformers, with associated equipment, and not charge the consumers for the same.

In its complaint, Coimbatore Consumer Cause had stated that despite repeated orders of the Electricity Ombudsman and TNERC, Tangedco continued to collect charges from consumers.

Lack of communication

In his complaint letter to TNERC, K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary, Coimbatore Consumer Cause, had said that field-level Tangedco officials had said that they had not received any communication from their higher officials not to collect the charges.

Taking it up suo motu, the TNERC said the proceedings would be held on December 7.