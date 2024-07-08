TNERC issues draft regulations for verifying captive status of power plants

Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has issued draft regulations for verifying the status of captive generating plants (power plants set up primarily for own use) and consumers based on consumption and equity share-holding criteria, as prescribed under the Electricity Rules, 2005.

As per the draft Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (Verification of captive status of generating plants/consumers in the State of Tamil Nadu) Regulations, 2024 the captive generating power plant includes those set up by individuals, co-operative society or association of persons.

The monitoring of the captive status shall be done annually by the distribution licensee (Tangedco), after the end of a financial year. The documents as specified shall be furnished by the owner and user of the captive power plant to Tangedco within a month after the end of the financial year and the State power utility shall verify the captive status of the consumers within three months thereafter, the draft norms said.

In case of a single captive user, minimum 26% of the equity shares of the generation unit shall be held by the captive user. The single user shall consume a minimum 51% of the total aggregate generation annually by the captive generating units, it said.

With regards to co-operative society, 26% of share-holding pattern and 51% consumption pattern in the captive generating units have to be met collectively by the members of the society, the draft norms said.

In case of partnership firm / Limited Liability Partnership (LLP), ownership of the partners in the captive plant shall be not less than 26% proprietary interest and consumption by the partners shall not be less than 51% of the net electricity generated on an annual basis, it added.

For group captive consumers which is association of persons/special purpose vehicle, the captive users shall hold not less than 26% of the equity shares with voting rights of the plant in aggregate and such consumers shall consume not less than 51% of the aggregate net electricity generated on an annual basis in proportion to their shares in ownership of the power plant within a variation not exceeding plus or minus 10%, the norms said.

If the captive generation plant or captive user fails to meet the criteria of ownership and consumption, they shall be denied the captive status for that specific year and they will be levied cross subsidy surcharge and additional surcharge and other charges applicable on open access consumers.

The defaulting entity shall pay the charges as computed by Tangedco within one month from the date of raising the invoice, the norms said, while specifying other conditions.

