TNERC gives Tangedco more time for physical inspection of individual service connection

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 21, 2022 18:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

In the September 9 tariff order, the regulator gave Tangedco two weeks for the process. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has granted a seven-month extension to Tangedco for inspecting and serving notice on the owners of individual houses having more than one domestic service connection.

In the September 9 tariff order, the regulator gave Tangedco two weeks for the process.

In its tariff petition, Tangedco had said each house/residence /premises shall normally be given only one service connection unless it is an apartment complex. However, an additional connection can be permitted only if it is rented or leased out to different families occupying a separate portion. Rental agreements or lease deeds may be produced in proof, it had said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Each house/residence/premises shall be given only one service connection. If any more service is already effected, it has to be merged as a single service under tariff LT-IA. Notice shall be served on the consumer within two weeks from the date of the tariff order. If the consumer does not come forward to get the service merged, such additional connections shall be charged under tariff LT-ID, TNERC had said.

On October 12, 2022, Tangedco wrote to TNERC stating that the compliance with the direction involves physical inspection and requires inspection of each and every premises before the notice is served.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

It noted that it was a much time-consuming process which could not be completed within two weeks.

Tangedco also said with the rains and the festival season, it was difficult to identify and inspect common supply services; hence, the process was getting delayed.

Accepting the reasons, TNERC extended the time till April 10, 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
electricity production and distribution

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app