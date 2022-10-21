TNERC gives Tangedco more time for physical inspection of individual service connection

In the September 9 tariff order, the regulator gave Tangedco two weeks for the process.

Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has granted a seven-month extension to Tangedco for inspecting and serving notice on the owners of individual houses having more than one domestic service connection.

In the September 9 tariff order, the regulator gave Tangedco two weeks for the process.

In its tariff petition, Tangedco had said each house/residence /premises shall normally be given only one service connection unless it is an apartment complex. However, an additional connection can be permitted only if it is rented or leased out to different families occupying a separate portion. Rental agreements or lease deeds may be produced in proof, it had said.

Each house/residence/premises shall be given only one service connection. If any more service is already effected, it has to be merged as a single service under tariff LT-IA. Notice shall be served on the consumer within two weeks from the date of the tariff order. If the consumer does not come forward to get the service merged, such additional connections shall be charged under tariff LT-ID, TNERC had said.

On October 12, 2022, Tangedco wrote to TNERC stating that the compliance with the direction involves physical inspection and requires inspection of each and every premises before the notice is served.

It noted that it was a much time-consuming process which could not be completed within two weeks.

Tangedco also said with the rains and the festival season, it was difficult to identify and inspect common supply services; hence, the process was getting delayed.

Accepting the reasons, TNERC extended the time till April 10, 2023.