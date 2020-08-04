TNERC directs Tangedco to pay over ₹6 crore with interest to three firms

Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has directed the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to pay about ₹6.31 crore to three companies including State government owned Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited against delayed payments for supply of wind power.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint, VVD and Sons Pvt. Ltd and Anu Cashews had filed separate petitions before TNERC, seeking direction to Tangedco to pay the amount along with interest.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint claimed interest on delayed payment against invoice for which payment has already been made by Tangedco for wind power supplied from August 2012 to January 2014. It had claimed the amount of about ₹3.76 crore.

Similarly, in a separate petition, VVD and Sons Pvt. Ltd claimed a sum of about ₹2.29 crore being the interest for delayed payments made by Tangedco.

In a separate petition, Anu Cashews claimed a sum of about ₹25.81 lakh as interest for delayed payments.

In all three cases, TNERC noted that as per provisions of the tariff order approved by it, the distribution licensee shall make payment to the wind generator within 30 days of receipt of the bill and any delayed payment beyond 30 days is liable for interest at the rate of 1% per month.

It directed Tangedco to pay the amount to the three firms with interest within three months from the date of its order (July 28), after deducting any payments, if any made already.