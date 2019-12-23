TNERC asks developer to handover reserve land for sub-station

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has directed developer Navin Housing & Properties Pvt. Ltd to handover open space reserve (OSR) land with temporary fencing to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) for construction of a sub-station at its Medavakkam project.

If the total demand of the housing complex exceeds 5 Mega Volt Amp, as per statutory provisions, it is mandatory for developer to provide 225 sq.m for erecting a compact sub-station within the periphery of the city limits. In its petition, Navin Housing said it had earmarked around 357.95 sq. m but Tangedco officials were refusing to take over the land offered at its Navin’s Starwood Towers project at Vengaivasal, Medavakkam.

Instead, Tangedco was insisting for 400 sq. m, which was contrary to the regulations. Because of such abnormal delay, applications for new service connections were not yet processed and flat owners were putting pressure for electricity connections to occupy flats, the developer said.

Though the regulation prescribed 225 sq. m land generally, it should be in a regular rectangle or square shape to erect the sub-station with accessibility to the roadside for maintenance, which was important to minimise shut-downs, it noted.

Tangedco’s requirement of 6 m road could not overruled to ensure continuous supply to the consumers, it said.

To erect the sub-station and consider Tangedco’s request, temporary fencing may be laid for road approach and the land may be handed over to Tangedco immediately, it said. Tangedco shall assist the developer in getting OSR land from the local body by issuing necessary supporting documents/letters and extra amount involved in acquiring it from the local body to be borne by the developer, it said.

After getting the land marked, Tangedco has to start the sub-station erection work immediately, the Commission added.