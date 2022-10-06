TNERC approves tariff subsidy of over ₹12,000 crore to Tangedco for 2022-23

It also factors in the revised tariff which came into effect on September 10 this year

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 06, 2022 00:50 IST

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has approved a provisional tariff subsidy of ₹12,557.96 crore, including ₹5,284.30 crore for domestic consumers to be paid by the Tamil Nadu government to Tangedco for the fiscal 2022-23.

The approved subsidy also factors in the revised tariff which came into effect on September 10 this year.

The subsidy goes towards providing free electricity of 100 units bimonthly to all domestic consumers in all slabs, free electricity of 200 units bimonthly to all handloom consumers and free electricity of 750 units bimonthly to all power loom consumers. It will also cover categories such as agriculture and actual places of public worship.

For domestic customers, the subsidy has been calculated for 162 days from April 1, 2022, to September 9, 2022, based on the previous tariff order dated August 11, 2017. It comes to ₹1,565.38 crore. Based on the revised tariff order issued recently, the tariff subsidy for the remaining 203 days (from September 10, 2022, to March 31, 2023) for the domestic category has been estimated at ₹3,718.92 crore.

For agricultural consumers under the normal category, a subsidy of ₹5,046.03 crore has been approved, while for consumers under the Self Finance Scheme, the subsidy comes to ₹880.91 crore. The State power regulator has approved a tariff subsidy of ₹288.45 crore for hut consumers, ₹15.56 crore for actual places of worship, ₹430.90 crore for power loom weavers and ₹6.41 crore for handloom weavers. For Lift Irrigation Co-operative Societies, the approved subsidy works out to ₹55.30 crore.

Including an additional subsidy of ₹550.10 crore for the financial year 2020-21, the net amount payable by the Tamil Nadu government works out to ₹12,557.96 crore, which will be paid as per the specified schedule, the TNERC said.

