TNERC approves provisional power subsidy of ₹15,332.58 crore to Tangedco

April 20, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has approved a provisional subsidy of ₹15,332.58 crore payable by the State government to Tangedco for 2024-25.

For the domestic consumers, a provisional subsidy of ₹7,224.95 crore has been approved. This includes the subsidy for free electricity of 100 units given bimonthly, to all domestic consumers, as per TNERC order.

A subsidy of ₹5,718.85 crore has been provisionally approved in respect of agricultural consumers under normal category, while ₹1,061.39 crore is approved for agricultural consumers under Self Finance Scheme category for 2024-25.

TNERC, for 2024-25, has given its nod to provide a subsidy of ₹346.25 crore for hut consumers and ₹18.21 crore towards reduction in tariff rate to Actual Places of Public Worship.

A subsidy of ₹552.17 crore is provisionally approved for financial year 2024-25 towards free supply and reduction in tariff and fixed charges in respect of power loom consumers, while a sum of ₹13.67 crore would go towards free supply to handloom consumers.

The regulator has given nod towards a subsidy of ₹64.24 crore for Lift Irrigation Co-operative Societies for FY 2024-25.

It also approved a provisional subsidy of ₹321.44 crore for reduction in Time of Day (ToD) charges during peak hours from 25% to 15% to LT IIIB Industrial consumers with smart meters and non-collection of ToD charges during peak hours for LT IIIB Industrial consumers without smart meters for the FY 2024-25.

A subsidy of ₹7.96 crore is provisionally approved for reduction in network charges for LT IIIB Industries consumers for 2024-25.

The government has to pay a provisional subsidy of ₹3.45 crore to Tangedco for reduction in charges for Common Supply consumers under IE Category for the FY 2024-25.

With regard to the reconciliation of subsidy for the fourth quarter of FY 2023-24, Tangedco is yet to submit the actual details of energy consumption and other load details, TNERC said.

As and when the data is submitted, this will be reconciled and appropriate action for payment of additional subsidy / recovery of excess subsidy will be intimated immediately and it will be adjusted during the second quarter of the FY 2024-25, it added.