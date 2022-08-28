TNERC amends regulation to enable transfer of electricity service connection to tenants

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has notified an amendment to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Supply Code to enable the transfer of electricity service connection in the name of tenant or leaseholder by producing a registered lease/rent agreement as proof of occupancy.

The amendment follows a representation from consumers that Tangedco has been rejecting such name transfer requests in the absence of the specific provision. In a recent representation to TNERC, M/s. Embassy property Services pointed out that it was the lease holder and co-developer of the property near Vels University, Zamin Pallavaram, Chennai and the Land Owner was M/s. SNP Infrastructures LLP, under whose name the HT service connection was effected.

Embassy said it had proposed for wider expansion of its activities in the said premises by availing of additional load from Tangedco, and by setting up solar panels. However, for the solar panels, it could not avail the subsidies provided by the Centre and the State government since the service connection was in the name of the land owner.

The land owner had given absolute consent for effecting the name transfer of HT Electricity Service Connection with the available deposits. Tangedco authorities orally observed that the application could not be considered, as there was no specific regulation for effecting the name transfer in favour of the tenant/lease holder/co-developer, Embassy noted. It also pointed out that while the regulation categorically talked about enabling the name transfer, the application forms only mentioned documents such as copies of sale deed/property tax receipt/Metrowater and sewerage connection for effecting name transfer in case of sale of property. Sources said many industrial units that have taken premises on rent or lease have faced such issues. The TNERC amendment now paves the way to enclose registered rent or lease agreement, and effect a name transfer for the service connection in the name of the tenant.