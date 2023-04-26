TNERC allows Tangedco to levy green tariff on willing HT consumers

April 26, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a push towards green energy, Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has given approval to Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to levy green tariff for willing HT consumers. It has given nod to a textile firm to set up a battery energy storage system for its 2 MW solar power plant, first of its kind in Tamil Nadu.

Last year, the Tangedco had sought approval for introduction of green tariff for HT services. The TNERC had allowed Tangedco to levy green tariff at 10% over the respective tariff under HT category for the purpose and told the State utility to evolve a procedure.

In its petition seeking nod for procedure, the Tangedco said a separate portal would be developed by its IT wing for the HT consumers under various tariff categories to opt for green tariff. Tangedco said it had renewable energy quantity of 18,892.57 million units and if 50% of the industrial consumers opt for green energy certificate, the projected revenue would be ₹423 crore.

The green tariff is an exclusive voluntary scheme opted by consumers. On such voluntary basis, the consumer may purchase more renewable energy than he was obligated under RPO regulation, to the extent of his entire consumption. Tangedco would certify that the energy used by the consumerwais green in nature, the TNERC said.

Apart from promoting renewable energy, the green tariff would help Tangedco to improve its revenue by carrying it as a separate business and facilitate consumers who are unable to install renewable power plant or procure green power from open market, but still willing to buy and use green power voluntarily and utilise carbon credit, it said.

Under the scheme, all consumers, except agriculture and temporary supply, would be eligible to opt for procuring renewable power from Tangedco by paying the green tariff, the TNERC said. Tangedco would designate consumers who opt to procure green power to meet 100% of their consumption as “green consumers” in recognition of their noble contribution to society, by mitigating carbon emission, it said.

In its order of April 25, TNERC told Tangedco to keep ready web portal to opt for green tariff within a month and till such time process the applications manually without any delay, preferably within a fortnight.

In another order, TNERC has allowed textile firm Dollar Industries Ltd. to set up a battery energy storage system for its 2 MW solar power plant at its site in V. Pudukkottai – Village, Vedasandur Taluk, Dindigul for captive use. This would be first of its kind in the State.

Storing the abundantly available solar power in the day and using it in the peak and night hour’s leads to a win-win situation for both stakeholders (the company and Tangedco) besides helping in maintaining grid balance, it said.