TNEI issues advisory to the public

December 02, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

With the delta and coastal districts in northern Tamil Nadu expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next couple of days, the Tamil Nadu Electrical Inspectorate (TNEI) has released an advisory to the public on the safety measures to be taken during the monsoons.

The release by the Chief Electrical Inspector to Government advised the public to not secure livestock to electrical poles or use stray wires to dry clothes. It further asked the public to unplug all unused appliances to reduce risks and not to stand around electrical poles, light poles or electrical boxes during rains. TNEI has uploaded a list of safety tips to be followed on its website www.tnei.tn.gov.in.

