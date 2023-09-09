ADVERTISEMENT

TNEA’s supplementary counselling ends; 9,247 provisional allotments made

September 09, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The counselling for the Scheduled Castes (Arunthathiyar) reservation category, which is alone pending, will happen over the next two days

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) on Saturday said 9,247 provisional allotments were made during the supplementary counselling. With 53,311 seats available for engineering aspirants prior to the commencement of supplementary counselling, this would mean that 44,064 are still lying vacant.

Of the 9,247 allotments made, 8,713 were made under academic general category, 360 under academic category for government school students, 156 under vocational general category and another 18 seats under vocational category for government school students. The counselling for the Scheduled Castes (Arunthathiyar) reservation category, which is alone pending, will happen over the next two days.

According to an analysis done by career consultant and analyst Jayaprakash Gandhi, the majority of the seats lying vacant were in branches such as civil, mechanical, agriculture engineering, biomedical engineering, food technology, and aeronautical engineering.

His analysis showed that 32 colleges had filled less than 10% of the seats, of which 19 had filled less than 10 seats and six could not fill a single seat. Only 308 of the roughly 440 colleges that took part in the counselling managed to fill at least 50% of the seats, he said.

