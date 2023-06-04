TNEA2023 deadline for registration ends

June 04, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Until 6 p.m. on Sunday, the last day to apply for single window counselling through Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions for the academic year 2023-24, a total of 2,28,122 persons had registered.

So far, 1,54,728 persons have uploaded their certificates while 1,86,209 candidates have paid the registration fees. The last date to pay the fee is June 9. Registration began on May 5, the day Class 12 results for State Board were published.

As many as 446 colleges affiliated to Anna University are expected to participate in the counselling this year, according to the Higher Education Department. Colleges have sought increase in seats in Computer Science and related courses such as Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, university officials said. There has been a further reduction in seats in core engineering streams. According to them, a clear picture would emerge closer to counselling, which begins on July 2.

As per the counselling schedule released by the Directorate of Technical Education, TNEA will publish the random number for all applicants on Tuesday (June 6) and merit list will be released on June 26.