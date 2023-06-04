HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNEA2023 deadline for registration ends

Candidates may upload documents until June 9

June 04, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau,Sujatha R 2625
As many as 446 colleges affiliated to Anna University are expected to participate in the counselling this year. File photo

As many as 446 colleges affiliated to Anna University are expected to participate in the counselling this year. File photo

Until 6 p.m. on Sunday, the last day to apply for single window counselling through Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions for the academic year 2023-24, a total of 2,28,122 persons had registered.

So far, 1,54,728 persons have uploaded their certificates while 1,86,209 candidates have paid the registration fees. The last date to pay the fee is June 9. Registration began on May 5, the day Class 12 results for State Board were published.

As many as 446 colleges affiliated to Anna University are expected to participate in the counselling this year, according to the Higher Education Department. Colleges have sought increase in seats in Computer Science and related courses such as Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, university officials said. There has been a further reduction in seats in core engineering streams. According to them, a clear picture would emerge closer to counselling, which begins on July 2. 

As per the counselling schedule released by the Directorate of Technical Education, TNEA will publish the random number for all applicants on Tuesday (June 6) and merit list will be released on June 26.

Related Topics

higher education / engineering colleges / College admission

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.