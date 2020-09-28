TNEA toppers hope to qualify in JEE (Advanced)

Some of them want to pursue Computer Science course in the College of Engineering, Guindy. File photo

CHENNAI

28 September 2020 22:48 IST

Among the top 10, one student has taken NEET

Eight of the 10 toppers in the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2020 merit list that was released on Monday have taken the Joint Engineering Examination. One student has taken the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test.

Many of the students have also done well in the JEE (Main) and hope to qualify in JEE (Advanced) too.

Topper M.S. Sasmitha, with a cut-off of 199.67 in TNEA merit list said she did not want to take chances. A native of Coimbatore, she studied Class 11 and 12 in Telangana, with the aim of qualifying in JEE. She hopes to be admitted to Computer Science and Engineering course in the College of Engineering, Guindy.

R. Navaneetha Krishnan has scored 98.5 percentile in JEE (Main) and his TNEA cut off is 199.67. The Cheyyar native studied in Vijayawada from class 7 as his father worked in a company there. He hopes to be admitted to CSE at CEG.

C. Aditya of city-based Maharshi Vidya Mandir, with a cut-off of 199.50 has kept his options open as he hopes to get good scores in JEE (Advanced). He too would like to take up in CSE at CEG.

For R. Praveen Kumar, a State Board student, who has a cut-off of 199.5, it is CEG. The resident of Tiruvannamalai says, “I have three choices – EEE, CSE or ME. I am a BC community student and have scored 71% in JEE (Main).”

Kunal Vinothkumar, a resident of Madurai hopes to qualify in JEE (Advanced). “I will have to wait for the JEE results to see if I can get in to NIT or IIT. Else I will take CSE,” says the ICSE board student who scored 95.5% in the JEE (Main).

Sudeep K., a native of Pollachi, studied in Telangana in the hope of qualifying in JEE. He is aiming for NIT or IIT. His first choice is CSE.

R. Kavya, currently a resident of Mangalore where her father is working, has taken the NEET. Her father Rajkumar said she hoped to qualify.

I. Sheeba Grace is the only candidate among the toppers who has not taken any other exam and wants to be admitted to CEG.

Lohitvel Gopikannan, hailing from a village near Bodi Theni district, completed Class 12 from Andhra Pradesh board. He is hoping to qualify in the JEE (Advanced).

He wants to study aeronautical engineering. “MIT offers the subject so he applied,” his father says.