TNEA to begin first round of general counselling today

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2024 committee will start the first round of general counselling at 10 a.m on Monday. A total of 26,655 candidates with general ranks of 1 to 26,654 (aggregate marks between 200.00 and 179.00) will participate in the process.

Parallelly, the first round of counselling for candidates under the preferential reservation for government school students would also be conducted. As many as 1,343 candidates who studied in government schools from Classes VI-XII are eligible to participate.

Students will be granted time till 5 p.m. on Wednesday (July 31) to fill their choices. Confirmation of the choices filled may be carried out from August 1 to 2.

The students will be given provisional allotment before 10 a.m. on August 3, and time till 5 p.m. on August 7 to join the colleges allotted to them.

The counselling for special reservation categories – for those including wards of ex-servicemen, differently-abled candidates and sportspersons – ended on Saturday. A total of 836 provisional allotments were made in the counselling.

Of a total of 149 available seats for wards of ex-servicemen, 146 were filled. In the eminent sportsperson category, of 494 seats, 409 were filled.

Of the 8,996 seats reserved for differently-abled persons, 281 candidates, including 48 from the preferential reservation category and 233 from the general quota, were given provisional allotment.

