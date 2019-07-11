TNEA releases provisional allotment information to students

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2019 committee has released the provisional allotment information to candidates of the first round of online counselling.

However, the details are yet to be uploaded on its website. The first round began on July 3 and candidates had to lock in their choices by 5 p.m. of July 10.

There were glitches on July 8 after the second batch of students began the process of online payment for the counselling process. Candidates of the first batch could not log in till 7 p.m.

According to TNEA officials, as of Tuesday 8,934 had paid the processing fees for the second round and over 16,000 candidates had completed the choice filling exercise. The maximum choices entered by a student was 403 colleges.

The committee is expected to release the final of seats allotted in the first round on July 13.