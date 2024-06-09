ADVERTISEMENT

TNEA registration deadline extended till June 11

Published - June 09, 2024 07:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) on Sunday extended the last date to register for single-window counselling for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2024 (TNEA 2024) for BE/B.Tech seats in Anna University and government and aided engineering colleges, and government quota seats in self-financing institutions, till June 11.

A total of 2,49,918 candidates have registered for counselling and 2,06,012 candidates have paid their registration fees since registrations began on May 6. The last date for submitting filled-in application forms was earlier fixed as June 6. Acting on requests from students, the DoTE extended the deadline by two days. Students who have not submitted filled-in application forms can do so on the website, www.tneaonline.org, and pay their registration fees on June 10 and 11, according to a press release.

The registration fees for candidates belonging to the OC/BC/BCM/MBC and DNC categories is ₹500, while for the SC/SCA/ST categories, it is ₹250. In 2023, a total of 442 (BE) and 32 (B.Arch) colleges participated in counselling. Of the 2,21,196 seats, 1,69,887 were filled.

