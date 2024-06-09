GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

TNEA registration deadline extended till June 11

Published - June 09, 2024 07:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) on Sunday extended the last date to register for single-window counselling for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2024 (TNEA 2024) for BE/B.Tech seats in Anna University and government and aided engineering colleges, and government quota seats in self-financing institutions, till June 11.

A total of 2,49,918 candidates have registered for counselling and 2,06,012 candidates have paid their registration fees since registrations began on May 6. The last date for submitting filled-in application forms was earlier fixed as June 6. Acting on requests from students, the DoTE extended the deadline by two days. Students who have not submitted filled-in application forms can do so on the website, www.tneaonline.org, and pay their registration fees on June 10 and 11, according to a press release.

The registration fees for candidates belonging to the OC/BC/BCM/MBC and DNC categories is ₹500, while for the SC/SCA/ST categories, it is ₹250. In 2023, a total of 442 (BE) and 32 (B.Arch) colleges participated in counselling. Of the 2,21,196 seats, 1,69,887 were filled.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.