TNEA merit list to be out on Sept. 28

26 September 2020 00:34 IST

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2020 Committee has once again postponed the release of the merit list to September 28.

The Committee was supposed to release the merit list on Friday. Initially, it was to be released on September 7. It was postponed to September 17 to give students time to upload their certificates. On September 16, the Higher Education Department postponed the release to September 25 on the request of candidates who sought more time for verification of certificates. Some of them had to be called repeatedly over the phone to submit their documents.

On Friday, officials postponed the list again by three more days. Higher Education Secretary Apoorva said: “Some students sent mails [that] since their parents are affected by Covid they are not able to upload their documents. Hence some time has been given to them,”

The delay in merit list may not affect the counselling schedule dates. The All India Council for Technical Education has given time till October 20 to complete the first phase of counselling.

Classes will begin for the first year students from November 1.