TNEA counselling to begin today

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2022 committee will commence single-window counselling for admission to B.E./B.Tech courses under the government quota on Saturday. The first four days are allocated for special categories, including for those from government schools who have applied under the 7.5% preferential horizontal reservation.

Among the differently abled category, as many as 28 students from government schools and 201 in the general category will participate.

In the first round of the academic general category counselling to be held from August 25, candidates ranked 1 (cut-off 200) to 14,524 (cut-off 184.505) will participate. The list of allotment will be released on August 30.

Candidates who have been allotted seats must report to the respective colleges by September 7.

A total of 31,052 candidates will participate in the second round. The TNEA committee has invited 49,042 candidates for the third round, and in the final round, 61,657 will participate.

In the first round for government school students, 332 candidates will participate. A total of 22,099 candidates are expected to appear for counselling under the preferential quota.

Details of the counselling schedule for the 1,58,157 applicants are available on www.tneaonline.org.

Candidates may also access the cut-off for the previous years and the performance of colleges participating in the counselling on the website. TNEA has also uploaded the performance details for the April-May 2021 and November-December 2021 semesters.