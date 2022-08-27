TNEA counselling for general category from Sept. 10.

Counselling to be held in 4 rounds; ends on Nov 13.

As per the current revised schedule TNEA's online counselling for general category students, including academic, vocational and those under the 7.5% preferential quota, will begin on September 10 and end on Nov 13.

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2022 committee will hold the general category counselling for engineering courses from September 10, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy announced on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Four rounds of counselling will be held and the process will end on November 13. Classes for first year students are likely to begin by Sept-end after the first phase of counselling ends, he said.

Delay in NEET UG results

The higher education department had postponed the counselling that was to have begun on August 25, owing to delay in publication of NEET UG results. On Friday the National Testing Agency announced that the results would be released on September 7.

Supplementary counseling will be held from November 15 to 17. The SCA to SC conversion counselling will be held on November 19 and 20, the last day of counselling.

The results of round 1 will be released on September 25, with the release of provisional allotment of seats.The second round will commence on September 25 and end on October 13; the third round will begin on October 13 and end on October 29. Thd fourth round that begins on October 29 will end on Nov. 13.

The rule of reservation will be maintained during admission. As per the reservation policy 31% seats are reserved in the general category and 18% for backward castes (BC) category aspirants.