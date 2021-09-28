TNEA counselling begins for academic and vocational stream aspirants

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2021 committee began counselling for academic and vocational stream aspirants on Monday. Aspirants have time till 5 p.m. on Thursday to make the initial deposit. They will be permitted to fill in their choice of colleges and courses from October 1 to October 2. Authorities will provide tentative allotments on October 3 and candidates have time till October 5 to confirm allotment.

In the academic stream, candidates with a cut off of 200 to 186 marks (4,788 aspirants) have been called for counselling in the first round. For the vocational stream, there will be just one round of counselling. For those from the academic stream, there will be four rounds.