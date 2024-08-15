A total of 50,451 seats were allotted in the second round of single-window counselling by the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) Committee 2024.

The committee released the results of the second round on Thursday, August 15, 2024.

Of the 77,948 eligible candidates in the academic stream, 62,270 filled in their choices. Tentative allotment orders were issued to 11,851 candidates and provisional allotment were given to 31,639 candidates. Of the 9,494 candidates in the 7.5 percent preferential reservation category for government school students, a total of 8,738 filled in their choices.

While 1,683 candidates were given tentative allotment, 5,278 candidates received provisional allotment.

Candidates who have been given tentative allotment must go to the TNEA Facilitation Centre (TFC) they had opted for and surrender the original certificates. They must also pay the tuition fee mentioned in the allotment order and confirm the allotted seat before August 20 to enable them to participate in the upward movement option.

Candidates who have got provisional allotment must report to the college and complete the admission process on or before August 20.

The seats pertaining to candidates who did not report at the TFC and those who did not join in colleges will be pooled, and the allotment given to the students will be cancelled.

By default, the pooled seats will be allotted to candidates waitlisted for upward movement. The waitlisted candidates are those who have confirmed their current allotment at TFCs, a release from the TNEA stated.