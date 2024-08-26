A total of 63,843 candidates were given tentative allotment in the third round of counselling by the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions Committee 2024 on Monday. The committee is conducting the final round for admission to government seats in self-financing and government colleges under the purview of Anna University.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among those allotted, 58,889 candidates are from the general stream. The committee had declared 93,059 candidates as eligible for the round and 68,198 had filled choices.

Of the 14,495 candidates who were under the 7.5% preferential reservation for government school students, 4,954 were given allotment. TNEA had declared 21,740 candidates as eligible to participate in counselling.

Candidates who received tentative allotments are expected confirm their seats before 5 p.m. on Aug 27. Non-confirmation of allotment would lead to cancellation, TNEA officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.