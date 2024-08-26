ADVERTISEMENT

TNEA allots over 63,000 seats in 3rd round

Updated - August 26, 2024 08:22 pm IST

Published - August 26, 2024 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI 

Among them, 4,954 are from government schools under preferential reservation quota

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 63,843 candidates were given tentative allotment in the third round of counselling by the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions Committee 2024 on Monday. The committee is conducting the final round for admission to government seats in self-financing and government colleges under the purview of Anna University.

Among those allotted, 58,889 candidates are from the general stream. The committee had declared 93,059 candidates as eligible for the round and 68,198 had filled choices.

Of the 14,495 candidates who were under the 7.5% preferential reservation for government school students, 4,954 were given allotment. TNEA had declared 21,740 candidates as eligible to participate in counselling.  

Candidates who received tentative allotments are expected confirm their seats before 5 p.m. on Aug 27. Non-confirmation of allotment would lead to cancellation, TNEA officials said. 

