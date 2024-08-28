ADVERTISEMENT

TNEA allots 654 candidates seats in B. Arch

Published - August 28, 2024 08:23 pm IST

Supplementary counselling registration process commences  

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions Committee 2024 started registration for supplementary counselling on August 28. The last date to apply is Sept. 4. 

A total of 654 candidates were allotted seats for B. Arch as of Wednesday. Of the 1,449 eligible candidates in the general category for B. Arch, 1,120 candidates had filled their choices and provisional allotment orders were given to 607 candidates. Under preferential reservation category for government school students, 75 among 104 candidates had filled choices and provisional allotment was given to 47 candidates. 

In 3rd round, 51,920 candidates were given allotment orders. The candidates who have been given tentative allotment must report to the TNEA facilitation centre and surrender their original certificates besides paying the tuition fee to enable upward movement before Sept 1. Those who have been given provisional allotment should report to the college and complete the admission process on or before Sept. 1.   

