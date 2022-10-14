TNEA 3rd round counselling begins

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 14, 2022 00:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 49,043 candidates are participating in the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) committee’s third round of choice filling that commenced on Thursday. They include 13,504 candidates from the previous rounds.

Candidates must fill their choices before 5 p.m. of Saturday. In the second round, from as many as 31,095 candidates, 24,430 had filled their choices. As many as 18,521 candidates, including those from previous rounds, received provisional allotment.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Of the 2,117 candidates who participated under the 7.5% preferential quota for government school students 1,324 have received the provisional allotment order.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
higher education
admission/enrollment
engineering colleges

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app