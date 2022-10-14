TNEA 3rd round counselling begins

A total of 49,043 candidates are participating in the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) committee’s third round of choice filling that commenced on Thursday. They include 13,504 candidates from the previous rounds.

Candidates must fill their choices before 5 p.m. of Saturday. In the second round, from as many as 31,095 candidates, 24,430 had filled their choices. As many as 18,521 candidates, including those from previous rounds, received provisional allotment.

Of the 2,117 candidates who participated under the 7.5% preferential quota for government school students 1,324 have received the provisional allotment order.