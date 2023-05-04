ADVERTISEMENT

TNEA 2023 registrations to commence on Friday 

May 04, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

Registration for applications for B.E., B. Tech., programmes offered by Anna University and its affiliated colleges will begin on Friday and the last date for submission will be June 4

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2023 committee has announced the process for engineering admissions for the academic year 2023-24. | Photo Credit: SRINIVASAN KV

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2023 committee has announced the process for engineering admissions for the academic year 2023-24.

Registration for applications for B.E., B. Tech., programmes offered by Anna University and its affiliated colleges will begin on Friday and the last date to submit applications is June 4.

Candidates may register at https://www.tneaonline.org or https://www.tndte.gov.in.

The TNEA has set up facilitation centres that candidates may approach in case they are unable to register online. The details are available on the above websites.

The registration fee for candidates belonging to OC, BC, BCM, MBC and DNC will be ₹500 and for SC, SCA and ST it is ₹200.

Candidates may choose their TFC for online certificate verification while registering for applications. In case of doubts or clarifications required from the candidate the TNEA will contact the candidate through the registered mobile number and email, providing an appointment to verify the same in person.

Certificate verification for sportspersons will be held in-person in Chennai. Registration for candidates under BE, B Tech (lateral entry and part time) will be announced later, according to TNEA officials.

Candidates may contact 044 – 2235 1014/1015 or toll-free number 1800–425–0110 or email at tneacare@gmail.com

