TNCCI urges introduction of metro rail services in Madurai

03 January 2021 14:02 IST

The Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TNCCI) has requested the State government to urge the Central government to introduce metro rail services in Madurai.

According to a press release from TNCCI, the Prime Minister had announced that metro rail services will be extended to 25 more cities across the country by 2025.

Madurai, with a population of more than 25 lakh residents, is the second largest populous city in the State. Traffic congestion is one of the major problems that the city faces. None of the steps taken have been effective to address the issue of traffic congestion in the city. While the vehicular movement is increasing in the city, there are insufficient number of wide roads and flyovers in the city to handle the traffic flow.

The introduction of metro rail services will help to address this issue. While the government has introduced metro rail services for Coimbatore, the non-announcement of metro rail services for Madurai is a great disappointment to the people of Southern Tamil Nadu.

The Parliament had approved an amendment that metro rail services would be introduced if the State governments take care of 50% of the total cost and recommend the project for any city with a population of more than 10 lakh residents.

In Madurai, introduction of metro rail services for two routes will be beneficial for the residents- from Melur, via Agricultural college, Madurai bench of Madras High Court, Velammal Hospital, Madurai airport, AIIMS at Thoppur, and end at Thirumangalam;

The second route will start from Thiruppuvanam, via Silaiman, Pandi Koil intersection, Velammal hospital, Madurai airport, AIIMS at Thoppur, proposed new bus port at Karadikal, Madurai Kamaraj University, IT Park and end at Chekkanurani.

Hence, the State government must take steps to introduce metro rail services in Madurai, added the release.