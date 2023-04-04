ADVERTISEMENT

TNCC youth and students’ wings launch postcard campaign seeking answers from PM

April 04, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - Chennai

The ‘1 lakh postcard’ campaign seeks answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to questions raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

The Hindu Bureau

K.S. Alagiri | Photo Credit: File photo

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee’s youth and students’ wings on Tuesday kick-started a ‘1 lakh postcard’ campaign, seeking answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to questions raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing the media at Satyamurthy Bhavan in Chennai, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said, “We are going to ask Prime Minister Modi three questions: How much money has Adani given to the BJP? How many business contracts has Adani won because of your official travel to foreign countries? Tell us how your friend became the second-richest person from being the 609th in the world. India’s people are expecting these answers from you.”

Mr. Alagiri claimed that even Mr. Modi’s supporters were wondering why the PM was not forthcoming with answers to the questions posed to him by Mr. Gandhi. “Why should the ruling party get scared? These are simple questions. If Mr. Modi answers these questions, he will lose. This campaign will continue until the end of April,” he said.”

Furthermore, Mr. Alagiri criticised the Centre for proposing to set up coal mines in the Delta region without taking permission from State Government.

“There are problems in acquisition of land. Land owners are seeking one price and they are being offered another price. They should be given proper jobs. Only if Centre ensures these aspects, the land can be acquires. Congress supports land acquisition for development, but the land owner should also grow. So, we are opposing this,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri also said that State Government must explain the situation unfolding in renowned Kalakshetra foundation in Chennai.

He sought action against BJP members who allegedly attacked Youth Congress members in Kanniyakumari district on Monday.

