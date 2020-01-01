Tamil Nadu

TNCC women’s wing stages anti-CAA protest

Protesters clash with police on Tuesday.

Protesters clash with police on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The women’s wing of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee held an anti-CAA kolam protest at Satyamurthi Bhavan on Tuesday.

Members of the women’s wing drew anti-CAA kolams outside the gates of the party headquarters and raised slogans against the implementation of the Act.

Police blocked them and laid barricades following which they went back inside the party office and raised slogans.

